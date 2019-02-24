Police confirm no foul play in prison officer’s death

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 24 — Police have confirmed there was no element of foul play involved in the death of a prison officer, who was found hanged in his quarters at about 9am today.

Marang District Police chief DSP Suhaimi Ali said a post-mortem found that the victim died of an injury on his neck.

Mohd Suhaimi said that based on early information, the victim, who had been living alone since breaking up with his wife in mid-January, did not turn up for work at 7am today.

“His worried colleagues went to his place in the prison quarters after failing to contact him on his telephone several times.

“When they reached his place, they found the door locked. One of his friends sought permission from the prison authority to break down the door. Once inside, they found him dead.

“The body, which was then taken to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital here for post-mortem, is believed to have been taken to his hometown in Temerloh, Pahang for burial,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama