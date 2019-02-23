Najib: Rakyat is my real ‘boss’

Datuk Seri Najib Razak addresses the crowd during the BN ceramah in Taman Rincing, Semenyih February 22, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 23 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said his popular slogan “Malu Apa Bossku” should refer to the rakyat instead.

He said the term “boss” was commonly used in Sabahan vernacular slang to denote a friend.

“But I always bear in mind that the rakyat is my real boss. Hence why the leaders of BN (Barisan Nasional) and Umno must always remember never to get too arrogant or egotistical,” Najib told a 200-strong crowd at a ceramah in Taman Rincing 1-4 on the sixth night of the Semenyih by-election.

Najib, who was stumping for BN candidate Zakaria Hanafi, said that leaders would do well to also remember that it is the rakyat who ultimately decides their future.

The reception for Najib was overwhelming, with loud cheers, applause, and cries of “Apa Malu Bossku” resounding when he appeared shortly after 9.30pm.

His ceramah was frequently punctured by calls shouting his name in support, and occasionally mocking Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders.

“Today I learn it is not so-called cyber troopers who defend me, but the rakyat themselves. If PH leaders attempt to intimidate me, the rakyat respond back in force.

“For if you talk rubbish without basis, the rakyat will attack you. On our part, we will simply give the facts and they can conclude if it is real or not,” Najib said.

He claimed that as he has been a victim of slander, he was determined to ensure others did not suffer the same fate.

“You can fool the people once, but you cannot fool the people all the time. Now we send a clear message, this marks the beginning of Umno and BN’s rise again.

“We will make you accountable for all your lies and broken promises to the people. So I urge the voters of Semenyih, do not let these liars win but let BN who speaks the truth win instead,” Najib said to tremendous applause.