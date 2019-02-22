Semenyih by-election: Police open six investigation papers

Kajang Deputy Police Chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah speaks during a press conference at Kajang IPD in Kajang February 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KAJANG, Feb 22 — A total of six investigation papers has been opened, from 24 police reports received during the campaign period for the Semenyih state by-election since last Saturday.

Kajang deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah said one of the papers involved an alleged offence by a political party for organising a talk without a permit last night in Beranang.

“This means that including the talk yesterday, we have received and opened investigation papers on two reports classified under Section 24B of the Election Offences Act 1954,” he said in a press conference held in conjunction with the by-election at the Kajang police headquarters here today.

He said as of yesterday, a total of 104 political campaign permits had been issued by the police, with 62 permits issued for Pakatan Harapan, 35 for Barisan Nasional (BN) and seven permits for Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

“We would like to remind all political parties to comply with the law during the campaign period, including the application for permits for campaigning purposes,” he said.

Mohd Sabri also confirmed receiving a report on blue oil paint splashed on a black Mercedes E200K car while it was parked on the side of the road.

He said the car was believed to have been used to transport the BN candidate to the Kampung Rinching Hulu area, and the case was being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for vandalism.

In addition, he said the police received a report from a 50-year-old village head who claimed he was a victim of slander, when rumours were released he would be giving out RM100 cash to each voter. It is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation.

“However throughout the campaign period, the order and security in Semenyih has been under control,” he said.

On a police report lodged by the Umno Youth Movement last night over attempts to buy votes by giving out hampers and offering repair work to be done under the Hardcore Poor Housing Project, he said the police had referred the case to the relevant agencies. — Bernama