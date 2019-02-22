Najib claims Pakatan forced UKM to block event with pro-BN students

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to youths gathered at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s mosque February 22, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BANGI, Feb 22 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed the government forced Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia to postpone this evening’s dialogue with the university’s pro-Barisan Nasional students.

Before a handful of young supporters at the university’s mosque here, the former BN chairman criticised Pakatan Harapan leaders, accusing them of hypocrisy and oppression for stifling students.

“The new education minister said this is a new era, there will be more democracy, more freedom, more openness, and that opposition leaders are welcomed into universities,” he said, smiling.

“What is happening now?”

MORE TO COME