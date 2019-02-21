Civic Type R’s for high-speed chase? Cops say still test-driving

The Honda Civic Type R is being evaluated as pursuit vehicles for the Royal Malaysia Police.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The police clarified today that they have not added Honda’s high-performance Civic Type R vehicles to its fleet.

Responding to online photographs of the vehicle in its livery, the Royal Malaysia Police explained that Honda Malaysia supplied the unit to the agency for evaluation.

“The manufacturer was the one who gave the vehicle for technical review,” said the director of the police’s Strategic Resource and Technology Department, Datuk Seri Tajudin Md Isa in a report by Utusan Malaysia.

“We were given three to six months to measure the vehicle’s technical capabilities before it is returned to the company without any cost.”

The fifth-generation of the high-performance Civic Type R hot hatch is based on the 10th generation of the Civic compact car. It is commonly referred to using its “FK8” manufacturer code.

It is a five-door hatchback with a 2.0L turbocharged engine capable of over 300-horsepower.

In Japan, the car is limited by law to a maximum of 180kph but it is capable of going beyond 270kph when derestricted.

Its retail price starts from RM330,000 including duties and taxes.

The police have previously commissioned another high-performance sports car, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, for high-speed pursuit.

Besides the Civic Type R, other photos that went viral included a new Benelli TRK 502 touring motorcycle with police livery, which starts at over RM29,000 each.