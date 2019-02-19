86 Kuala Kangsar Vocational College students get food poisoning.

IPOH, Feb 19 — Eighty-six trainees from the Kuala Kangsar Vocational College suffered food poisoning, believed to from eating at their hostel’s kitchen.

Perak Health Director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said his department received an incident report on February 17.

“Around 86 trainees out of the total 562 were exposed to the food poisoning. The affected victims are aged between 16 and 19,” she said in a statement.

Dr Ding said that six victims were admitted at the Hospital Kuala Kangsar and their condition is now stable. The rest received outpatient treatment.

Victims suffered symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and fever, she said.

Dr Ding said that the cause of the poisoning is still under investigation and several samples were taken for testing at the Makmal Kesihatan Awam here.

“The food poisoning incident is controlled. For control measures we had ordered the hostel kitchen to be closed under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, with the instruction to carry out cleaning work.

“The Kuala Kangsar district health office will continue to monitor the health status of the affected trainees,” she added.

Dr Ding also said the food operators also were advised to maintain cleanliness and ensure food safety.

She also advised the students to practice the “see, smell and taste” concept before consuming the food.