EPF to meet AirAsia over spat with MAHB, says yet to receive latter's response

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is still waiting for a response from Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to its letter of concern, regarding its ongoing spat with AirAsia Group Bhd (AAGB).

Chief Executive Officer Tunku Alizakri Alias said only AAGB had responded to the letter and has set a date for a meeting to discuss the matter soon.

“We are waiting for a response from MAHB,” he said during a press conference on its 2018 financial performance, here today.

“We are very concern that the spat has been brought out to the public.

“That is not only bad for the two organisations, it’s also bad for Malaysia as a whole because these are (among) the two biggest (stock) counters (in the country),” added Tunku Alizakri.

EPF is a major shareholder of MAHB and AAGB, holding more than 10 per cent and five per cent of the companies respectively. — Bernama