Kepong MP offers RM10,000 bounty for robber who assaulted woman on MRT

DAP MP Lim Lip Eng says the RM10,000 bounty came from a concerned citizen who was outraged by the actions of the robber who assaulted the woman. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 ― A bounty of RM10,000 is being offered by DAP MP Lim Lip Eng for any information which could help authorities nab a robber who assaulted a woman at the Taman Mutiara MRT on February 14.

Lim, who is Kepong MP said the bounty came from a concerned citizen who was outraged by the actions of the robber who assaulted the woman.

By offering the bounty, Lim hoped that it would lead to the arrest of the perpetrator as police have yet to identify him.

“My biggest fear is that if he is not caught soon, his actions may influence other villains to commit such crimes in a similar fashion in lifts or in some obscure corners all over the country. They may even target victims of all ages including the men or operate in groups.

“This news may have caused some foreign tourists to give Malaysia a miss due to crime,” he said in a statement.

Lim's offer follows after a CCTV recording shows the [perpetrator kicking and beating a woman in a lift at the Taman Mutiara MRT station in Cheras on Valentine's Day (February 14).

It was reported that she was robbed of just some RM400 in cash and several ATM cards.

“I seek any member of the public who has valid information about the assailant’s whereabouts to approach my office in Kepong or email to [email protected],” said Lim.