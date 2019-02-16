No trace of missing Pulau Undan ferry passenger after second day searching

People are seen onboard a ferry bound for Penang island, February 7, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 16 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a passenger feared drowned after falling into the sea from a ferry yesterday was extended to 18 nautical miles from the area the victim is believed to have fallen.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Penang said the rescue operation entered the second day at 7.30am today and still no clues could be found of the victim who fell from the Pulau Undan Ferry, even after 12 hours of rescue operations.

“Five MMEA boats, personnel from the Marine Police Force, Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia, Marine Department and Civil Defence Force were involved in rescue operations today.

“As of today, there’s no police report on a missing person and we have not been able to determine the victim’s identity and gender,” the spokesman said in a statement, here today.

The SAR operation was terminated at 7.30pm and will resume at 7.30am tomorrow.

In the incident about 9.20am yesterday, a passenger fell into the sea at 1.2km northwest of the Butterworth Ferry Terminal. — Bernama