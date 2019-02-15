‘I have woven bauxite fabric baju kurung’, says Raja Permaisuri Agong

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah greets Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, Feb 15 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today, revealed that she had baju kurung made from the Royal Pahang Woven Bauxite fabric.

Tunku Azizah said the fabric was inspired when she was accused by some quarters of her alleged involvement in bauxite mining, which was a controversial environmental issue in Kuantan at the end of 2014.

“When I was accused of extracting bauxite, I called (a representative of) Penor Prison to make the fabric in the same colour as bauxite.

“Penor prison made the cloth that I call bauxite fabric. The bauxite produces beautiful colours and I hope the bauxite colour can be a Pahang product,” she said during her speech at the launch of the Natural Dye Creative Workshop at the Sultan Abu Bakar Museum here, today.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, State Tourism, Environment, Plantations and Biotechnology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin and State Culture, Unity, Social Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Shahaniza Shamsuddin

For the record, Penor Prison here is one of the important agencies in the production of Royal Pahang woven products, besides in Bentong Prison the art of weaving the fabric was taught and produced by the prisoners there. — Bernama