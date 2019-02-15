Agong witnesses declaration of Surau Istana Negara as venue for Friday prayers

The Agong Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah performs Friday prayers at the Surau Utama Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today performed Friday prayers at the Surau Utama Istana Negara, here.

The King was accompanied on arrival at the mosque at 1.10pm accompanied by the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

Present at the event were Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang, Tengku Fahd Mu'adzam Sultan Ahmad Shah, Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Deputy Minister of Federal Territories Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh.

The ceremony to declare Surau Utama Istana Negara for Friday Prayers was also held before the prayers today after which, Friday prayers would be held at the surau subsequently.

The declaration was made through the handing over of the instrument of declaration by the Director of the Islamic Religious Department of the Federal Territories (Jawi) Ajib Ismail to Datuk Pengelola Bijaya Diraja Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz witnessed by Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The Friday sermon titled “Time, Look After It” (Masa, Peliharalah) was delivered by the Federal Territories Mufti, Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri who also led the congregation.

In his sermon, Zulkifli said time must be well looked after as it was a valuable blessing and should be filled with beneficial things such as reciting prayers (berzikir) and attending educational talks.

After prayers, Sultan Abdullah proceeded to a luncheon together with the congregators at the Main Banquet Hall (Dewan Santapan Utama). — Bernama