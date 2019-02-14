Minister: Malaysians pirated 84 million files from BitTorrent as industry loses billions

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo gives a speech during the Kuala Lumpur Digital Content Anti-Piracy Summit in Putrajaya February 14, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SERDANG, Feb 14 — Malaysian Internet users downloaded 84 million content files of films and TV shows using peer-to-peer file sharing network BitTorrent last year, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo revealed today.

He said this comes as the local industry reported in 2016 that such illegal downloads had cost it RM1.05 billion in loss of revenue and the government RM157 million in lost taxes, while 1,900 job were lost in the filming and broadcast industry.

“Given that the entertainment and media industry contribute billions of ringgit in terms of revenue to the country, this is a huge blow to the Malaysian economy,” Gobind said in his speech at the inaugural Kuala Lumpur Digital Content Anti-Piracy Summit here.

