Criminal cases involving students in Penang down 55pc, police say

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 12 — The number of criminal cases involving schoolchildren in Penang dropped by about 55 per cent last year compared to the previous year based on statistics revealed by the police yesterday.

State police chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran said a total of 54 criminal cases were recorded throughout 2018 compared to 121 cases in 2017.

“This shows the crime rate involving schoolchildren in Penang is still at a manageable level,” he told reporters after attending a meeting between the state’s police and Education Department chaired by State Education Director Dr Mahanom Mat Sam here.

According to Narenasagaran, the downward trend was also recorded in narcotics cases where 42 cases were reported last year compared to 69 in the previous one.

“The close collaboration between the schools and school liaison officers comprising police officers is also the best mechanism in preventing the involvement of students in drug abuse and other criminal activities,” he said. — Bernama