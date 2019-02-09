Man drowns while trying to save five passengers in vehicle that plunged into river

A four-wheel-drive vehicle plunged into Sungai Terengganu on Pulau Warisan at about 9.30pm last night. — Picture via Facebook/Syed

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 9 ― A man is feared drowned while trying to save five passengers in a four-wheel-drive vehicle which plunged into Sungai Terengganu on Pulau Warisan, here at about 9.30pm last night.

It is understood that the victim, Abdul Bari Asyraf Mohd, 31, from Kampung Panji, Kuala Terengganu was fishing with a friend before a Mitsubishi Storm vehicle which was parked nearby started to slide and plunged into the river.

Besides Bari, two other men were believed to have tried to save the passengers, but only they themselves managed to get back safely to land. The five passengers in the vehicle were also safe.

According to the victim’s mother, Masitah Awang, 60, her son left their home after Asar prayers to go fishing with his good friend.

“Bari really liked to fish. Any free time he had, he would go out fishing with his friends at any fishing spot.

“He went out early today and returned home to pray and have lunch before going out again after Asar,” she said when met at the location.

Masitah said she only knew of the incident after she was informed by her husband Mohd Mustafa, 66, who received a telephone call from the police at about 10pm. ― Bernama