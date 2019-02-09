Khalid: Parties in govt land intrusion should negotiate

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said companies or individuals who have built properties on government lands in the capital have been requested to voluntarily come forward to negotiate with the Federal Territories Ministry and DBKL. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 9 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said companies or individuals who have built properties on government lands in the capital have been requested to voluntarily come forward to negotiate with the Federal Territories Ministry and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Khalid said the relevant ministries are willing to discuss with the parties involved and are able to provide ample time to ease the related transactions.

According to Khalid, there have been many cases of government land abuse where most of it have been due to political interference, such as the channelling of community hall rental monies to the division or branch of political parties renting the facility.

“Come and see me and DBKL if you feel you are an involved party, and we will manage it on a case by case basis,” he said when met after the prize-giving ceremony of Putrajaya Fishing Competition held in conjunction with the Federal Territories Day 2019 celebration at Precinct 1 lakeside, here, today.

Meanwhile, Khalid said the ministry will conduct press conferences at intervals to provide more details on the situation

“We are conducting a thorough investigation because some parties may have obtained a development order (DO) or the approval of the residents to construct the building,” he said.

Earlier, Khalid revealed that two lots of government land at Jalan Imbi were encroached, and also uncovered a similar case involving Lot 33600 at Jalan Kuchai Jaya 1, Mukim Petaling and Lot 27679 at Jalan Gombak, Mukim Setapak.

Elaborating on the intrusion, Khalid said the government gave the building owners until February to settle the matter with the Federal Territories Land & Mines (PTG) Office.

On the encroachment of two land lots at Jalan Imbi, Khalid said the matter has been handed to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (SPRM) for investigation.

“The case is more complicated because the buildings have DO even though the land does not belong to the companies involved,” he said. — Bernama