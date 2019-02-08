IGP: More school students involved in violent crimes

The IGP said school students were involved in violent crimes such as drug peddling, sexual misconduct, gangsterism and militancy. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said misdemeanours such as truancy, vandalism and bullying conducted by school students these days paled in comparison to more violent crimes such as buying and selling of drugs, sexual misconduct, gangsterism and militancy.

Mohamad Fuzi said such notorious crimes were among the activities recorded in the journal of juvenile crime records.

He added that the statistics on narcotic activities showed 467 arrests involving school students in 2017, which rose to 577 arrests last year.

“The involvement of students in drugs is getting more serious and requires the attention of all parties,” he said in a statement delivered in conjunction with the national-level ‘Jom Ke Sekolah’ 2019 programme today.

He also said crime statistics involving school students showed there were 1,285 cases last year — a decrease compared to 1,722 cases the previous year.

“But there must be a more concerted effort to handle the problem, since the numbers are worryingly high. Negative elements spread through technological developments and the unfettered use of social media has contributed to the corruption of moral values among today’s young people,” said Mohamad Fuzi.

Meanwhile, he said that a closer cooperation between the school and police via the School Relations Officer (PPS) programme is being implemented as a first step in curbing such crimes.

“The role of PPS is to help provide a safe and secure school environment, as outlined in the School Relations Officer’s Guidebook.

“The Education Ministry is also taking the initiative to provide PPS Bulletin Boards in schools, aimed at providing information related to PPS’ activities, and current news on laws and crimes related to teenagers,” he said. — Bernama