Teresa Kok sues Selangor PAS Youth chief

In her statement of demand, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok accused Selangor PAS Youth chief Syarhan Humaizi Abdul Halim of posting an allegedly defamatory article on his Facebook page on January 19, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Seputeh MP Teresa Kok followed through today with her threat to sue Selangor PAS Youth chief Syarhan Humaizi Abdul Halim for defamation after the latter ignored previous demands for an apology and retraction.

Kok’s lawyers filed the lawsuit with the High Court here today.

In her statement of demand, Kok accused Syarhan of posting an allegedly defamatory article titled “Ucapan YB Ustaz Khalil Benar: DAP Jangan Kurang Ajar” on his Facebook page on January 19, 2019.

The offending article references another allegedly defamatory article titled “Teresa Kok Tidak Setuju Islam Agama Rasmi Persekutuan”, which Kok said included false and libellous claims that she was anti-Islam, racist, bigoted, extremist, and a criminal.

She further asserted that the contents portray her as dishonest, unfit for a Cabinet position, unprincipled, and to have unconscionably abused her post as minister.

Kok’s lawyers previously issued a letter of demand to Syarhan on January 23 seeking a public apology and retraction of the offending articles and remarks.

The writ filed today did not state the sum sought in terms of damages, but the previous letter of demand included a claim for RM30 million in reparations.