Foetus tossed in trash in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — The foetus of a baby girl was found in a trash bin at the civil servant residential area at Presint 18, here today.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Rosly Hassan said the unborn baby was found by Alam Flora workers who were carrying out waste collection at Block D of the residential area.

He said the workers saw the foetus while unloading the trash from a bin into the garbage truck.

“Police were alerted about the discovery at 9.25am,” he told reporters here today.

Rosly said the foetus was sent to Putrajaya Hospital for post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code. — Bernama