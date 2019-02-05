Two charred when BMW caught fire on SILK highway

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Two individuals were believed to have been burned to death after a BMW hit the road divider and caught fire at the 6.9th km of the Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway (SILK) heading for Sungai Long, Kajang near here, this evening.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Norizham Mohd Nudin said the car was believed to have skidded and hit the road divider and caught fire which destroyed 90 per cent of the vehicle.

He said the department sent nine personnel from the Kajang station upon receiving a call on the incident at 5.46 pm.

‘The firemen found two people trapped in the burning car,’’ he said in a statement here today.

Norizham said firemen were still trying to extricate the victims, whose identities had yet to be known, and they were also seeking to determine if there were other victims also trapped in the car. — Bernama