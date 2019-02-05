No decision to abolish discount for traffic summonses yet, says IGP

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police would get all the details on the discount offer and refer them to the Home Ministry before making a decision. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Feb 5 — Police have not decided to abolish the discount offer on traffic summonses as suggested by the Transport Ministry for implementation by the Road Transport Department (RTD), said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said the police would get all the details on the discount offer and refer them to the Home Ministry before making a decision.

He explained that the discount was meant to lighten the burden of traffic offenders having to pay for accumulated summonses, to encourage them to settle their dues as well as to have a closer relationship with the community.

“We don’t always offer discounts (on traffic summonses). There are certain offences which have been issued with a lot of summonses. Anyway, we cannot simply offer discounts as we need to get the approval from the director of the Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department first.

“The discount offer (on traffic summonses) seems to be well-received by the public and (through the discount offer) we give the traffic offenders the chance to settle their dues so that we don’t have to issue arrest warrants on them,” he said.

He said this at press conference after witnessing the handing over of duties by outgoing Selangor police chief, Datuk Mazlan Mansor, who has been appointed Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director, to the new Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin, who was previously Negri Sembilan police chief.

Mohamad Fuzi, who was commenting on a recent proposal by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook that no discounts be given on any compound notices issued by RTD for traffic violations, said that the police would not compromise nor offer any discounts to traffic offenders during the festive season in a bid to reduce the number of road accidents in the country.

In another development, Mohamad Fuzi said police might consider offering rewards to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

“This (giving of reward) will depend on the situation because we need to prepare it either in the form of cash or kind. If there is a need, we will consider it.

“Police are not the only ones making an effort to trace Jho Low. If other parties plan to give incentives (to trace Jho Low), we welcome it,” he said, adding that it could help speed up the process to hunt for the fugitive businessman. — Bernama