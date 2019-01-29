Resorts World Las Vegas, Wynn Resorts reach settlement on design infringement claims

This mutually beneficial settlement will allow Genting to continue to develop Resorts World Las Vegas with minimal impact to cost and the overall project timeline. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Genting Bhd’s Resorts World Las Vegas (RWLV) and Wynn Resorts have reached a settlement agreement on a dispute involving trade dress and copyright infringement claims surrounding the design of the US$4 billion (about RM16.43 billion) RWLV project.

RWLV is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Genting Bhd.

“Genting’s Resorts World Las Vegas project will be the launching point for the next generation of integrated resorts, and the aesthetics of the project will play an important role in its future success.

“While the company believes the design to have had differences with Wynn and Encore’s once fully realised, after further consideration and conversations with the Wynn team, we have directed our design team to make several changes that will clearly differentiate the two properties,” Senior Vice President of Public Affairs & Development, Genting, Michael Levoff said in the joint statement.

This mutually beneficial settlement will allow Genting to continue to develop Resorts World Las Vegas with minimal impact to cost and the overall project timeline.

“Wynn Resorts’ world-renowned signature architecture and design are among the elements that have built our brand’s reputation for excellence.

“Resorts World Las Vegas’ initial design had elements which had similarity to our resorts in Las Vegas, Macau and Boston. The new design changes offered by Genting will resolve the concerns we expressed about the similarity of the design.

“We welcome and look forward to Resorts World Las Vegas’ opening. Their future success will benefit all of Las Vegas,” said Michael Weaver, Chief Communications Officer, Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn and Encore Las Vegas. — Bernama