Sarawak Opposition party slams Putrajaya’s ban on Israeli athletes

Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah had earlier stressed that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak state government supports the federal government’s foreign policy on Israel. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUCHING, Jan 28 — The federal government should not have banned Israel’s participation in the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships, a Sarawakian Opposition party said today.

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS Baru) information chief Bobby William said the ban, which caused Malaysia to lose the right to host the competition that had been scheduled in Kuching, has also affected Sarawak's image as a secular, multi-religious and multi-racial state in the eyes of the international community.

"By adding insult to injury, even the Sarawak government supports the federal government policy to ban the Israeli athletes," he said.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) yesterday stripped Malaysia from hosting the championships that were supposed to be held at the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre here from July 29 to August 4 this year, over the refusal of the Malaysian government to allow Israeli swimmers into the country.

Although Sarawak Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah expressed sadness, he stressed that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government supported the federal government’s foreign policy on Israel.

William said the Sarawak government should have thought twice before giving its support to the ban without looking into its consequences later.

“As you can see from the adverse reactions carried by the international media, Malaysia was condemned and the shameful part is that Sarawak is part of it," he said.

"Most importantly, how are we, as Sarawakians, supposed to feel about this condemnation, especially those of us who are non-Muslim?" William asked.

He said the ruling GPS government should reflect on its judgment before supporting any federal policy relating to racial and religious issues, especially on international matters.

William asked if the GPS government can be trusted when it comes to protecting the state's rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Federal Constitution when it matters the most.