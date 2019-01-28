CM: Sarawak accepts IPC’s decision to strip hosting rights for 2019 World Para Swimming Championship

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the state government accepts the decision by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to strip the hosting rights of Malaysia for the 2019 World Para Swimming Championship. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Jan 28 — Sarawak accepts the decision by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to strip the hosting rights of Malaysia for the 2019 World Para Swimming Championship scheduled to be held here.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the state government had to abide by the foreign policy of the federal government.

“Malaysia has its own stance. And we are just a venue. I know it is being cancelled, but we have to follow the foreign policy by the federal government,” he said in response to the IPC decision, which was announced yesterday.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Tourism, Culture, Arts and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that until yesterday, 64 nations comprising 1,678 athletes and officials had confirmed their participation for the championships scheduled for July 29 to Aug 4.

Abdul Karim had told reporters after attending the ‘Experience Sarawak’ Programme here last night that Sarawak felt sad and disappointed, but accepted the decision with an open heart.

“The current federal government in its new policy has made such a decision to bar Israeli athletes from participating, and thus the State must follow, or else other nations will be laughing at us if we use our own policy,” he said.

However, he said there would be some financial losses as the preparations for the international meet was being made since last year while the participating nations had also made their flight and accommodation bookings.

“But as I said we have to abide by our foreign policy, and the pride of the nation must be considered, and we must take care of our nation’s dignity,” he added.

About 600 swimmers from 60 nations are expected to participate in the event which offers more than 160 world titles.

Primer Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had earlier said the government was taking a firm stand in not allowing Israeli athletes to compete in the tournament.

However, the Israeli Olympic Committee protested against the decision and continued to pressure the organisers to issue visas to its athletes. — Bernama