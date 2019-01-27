MRT Corp hires new CEO

The entrance of the Bandar Utama MRT Station. — Picture courtesy of MRT Corp/ Bandar Utama City Corporation Sdn Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Finance Ministry has appointed Abdul Yazid Kassim as the new Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Corporation Sdn Bhd CEO starting February 1.

In a statement today, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Abdul Yazid has vast experience in the field of project management, construction and engineering, with 10 years of working experience abroad as construction chief with Qatar Petroleum.

He was also the project manager for Malakoff Corporation Berhad — Malaysia’s largest independent power producer — and head of project management at Zelan Berhad, a construction engineering company.

“Among his main roles will be to manage the MRT Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (MRT2) line so that it gets done within the budget and by the deadline,” said Lim.

“He has a Bachelors in construction management from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST) in United Kingdom and a Bachelors in engineering from the University of Warwick.

“With his appointment as CEO we are confident we will improve the standards of MRT Corp.”