MyPPP mulls legal action against RoS

TANAH RATA, Jan 26 — The People’s Progressive Party (MyPPP) is contemplating legal action against the Registrar of Societies (RoS) if the party’s appeal against its deregistration is not given the due attention,

MyPPP president Tan Sri M.Kayveas said he had submitted an appeal to Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin through RoS last Jan 15, a day after RoS revoked the party’s registration.

“I think RoS’ way is not right, I am not blaming the government agency, MyPPP has been dealing with RoS for nearly 25 years. This is the first time I’m forced to take action against RoS, if the matter is not resolved with the minister.

“We have appealed to the minister in accordance with Section 18 of the Societies Act 1966, if the people is not settled, the matter will be taken to court,” he told reporters after exercising his right as a voter in the Cameron Highlands by-election at the polling centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Ahmad Shah here today.

RoS had issued the notice on MyPPP’s deregistration to Kayveas and Datuk Seri Maglin Dennis D’Cruz, who both claim to be the rightful president of the party.

The Cameron Highlands by-election was called after the Election Court on Nov 30 last year annulled the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of the BN in the 14th general election due to vote-buying.

Four candidates are vying for the parliamentary seat — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M. Manogaran, Barisan Nasional’s Ramli Mohd Nor, and two independents, Sallehudin and Wong Seng Yee.

However, only Wong and Sallehudin went to the polls today, at SJK© Bertam Valley and SK Sungai Koyan, respectively since Manogaran and Ramli are not registered voters in the Cameron Highlands.

To this, Kayveas said: “It is a mistake in the system. It is hoped the Election Commission (EC) amd the government could find a way to ensure contesting candidates are registered voters in the constituency”.

According to the EC, 47 per cent of the 31,639 registered voters have turned up to vote as at 11 am today. — Bernama