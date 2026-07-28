KUCHING, July 28 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today officiated the opening of Wisma Elica, which houses Malaysia’s first voco hotel under the globally recognised voco Hotels by IHG Hotels & Resorts brand, alongside East Malaysia’s largest senior wellness centre, Care Collective.

The opening marked a milestone for Sarawak’s tourism and hospitality sector, showcasing the state’s focus on sustainable investment, urban regeneration and international partnerships.

In his address, Abang Johari described the development as more than the completion of a building, saying it represented confidence in Kuching, Sarawak and its future.

He said voco Kuching would strengthen the city’s position as a destination for leisure travellers, business events and international conferences, while commending Elica Equity’s adaptive reuse of a familiar landmark and the inclusion of Care Collective as a contribution towards healthy ageing and community wellbeing.

Elica Equity Sdn Bhd managing director Dato Bobby Ting Sie Ching said the company saw potential in the ageing property and sought to breathe new life into it.

“When we first walked through this property, many people saw an ageing hotel whose best years had already passed. We saw something different — we saw an opportunity.

“An opportunity to preserve a familiar landmark, breathe new life into it, and transform it into a destination that would continue serving Kuching and Sarawak for many years to come,” he said.

At the centre of the development is voco Kuching, which opened in June with 321 rooms and is the first voco hotel in Malaysia.

The hotel has hosted major international events within weeks of opening, welcoming more than 1,200 delegates from six countries, demonstrating its capacity as a venue for conferences, meetings, exhibitions and celebrations.

Designed by hospitality design studio SL+A Hotels, voco Kuching draws inspiration from Sarawak’s cultural heritage through contemporary interiors, locally inspired experiences and thoughtful design.

The redevelopment also features façade architecture led by Neuman Studio and One Design Office, transforming the property’s exterior into a contemporary landmark while preserving elements of its architectural heritage.

The hotel has hosted major international events within weeks of opening, welcoming more than 1,200 delegates from six countries, demonstrating its capacity as a venue for conferences, meetings, exhibitions and celebrations.

At street level, a redesigned five-foot way creates a more welcoming pedestrian experience, while outdoor spaces surrounding AMPM provide a social area connecting guests with the city.

Neuman Studio also served as lead design consultant for Care Collective, ensuring a cohesive architectural vision across the Wisma Elica development.

The project also features collaborations with Sarawakian musician Alena Murang and Malaysian fashion designer Jonathan Liang, reflecting a commitment to showcasing local creativity alongside an international hospitality experience.

The grand opening also marked the launch of Sarawak’s first Tesla Destination Charging hub at a hotel, supporting sustainable travel and future-ready hospitality.

Speaking on behalf of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Rajit Sukumaran, senior vice-president and managing director for East Asia & Pacific, said the partnership with Elica Equity was built on a shared vision beyond developing another hotel.

“What makes a successful hotel is not simply a beautiful building or a globally recognised brand. It is finding partners who share the same values, commitment and long-term outlook.

“From our very first conversations with Dato’ Bobby and his team, it was clear that this was not simply another hotel development,” he said.