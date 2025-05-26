KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — It’s called the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (KLIBF) 2025. However, the independent publishing house Rabak-Lit is attracting attention for more than just books.

Since its merger with Fung Keong, a Malaysian shoes brand popular in the 80s and 90s, the publisher has been showcasing these sneakers at the popular book event, which you would not want to miss.

Also known as FK Sneakers, it is no strangers to collaborations, with a track record of success across the country. While it’s only been three days since the launch of KLIBF, the sneakers taking centre stage are none other than the Keluang Man edition, just released with the film’s gala premiere on May 22.

Its style features a retro-classic design inspired by the hero Keluang Man’s costume.

Fung Keong shoes displayed at Rabak Lit booth during Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair 2025 at Kuala Lumpur. May 25, 2025 — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The real showstopper, however, is none other than the FK Kembara Seniman Jalanan M. Nasir sneakers, a special collaboration with Malaysia’s legendary musician, Datuk M. Nasir.

The sneakers pay tribute to the iconic 1986 film in which M. Nasir starred — and, as shared by Rabak-Lit brand owner Izzat Amir, the pair was even worn in the movie.

“We also have sneaker collaborations with Malaysian actor Adam John and the Kelantanese punk band No Good that emerged from the Malaysian indie scene,” he told Malay Mail when visiting its booth at the 4th floor of World Trade Centre KL.

In addition to showcasing their already impressive FK sneakers, this year, Rabak-Lit is offering a curated selection of alternative books aimed at niche audiences, including indie music fans, experimental poetry readers, local film buffs, and those interested in politics.

A staff member arranges books at the Rabak Lit booth during Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair 2025 at Kuala Lumpur. May 25, 2025 — Picture by Raymond Manuel

“So far, the bestsellers have been Rebel Playlist by Nasir Jani and Gonzo Tanpa Fiasco by Ku Syafiq — both centred on music,” said Izzat.

If that’s got you curious to check out the cool sneakers and new titles, just note that Rabak-Lit has two booths at KLIBF — both offering the same selection of sneakers and books.

KLIBF has been a staple for book enthusiasts for decades, and this year, Rabak-Lit’s branded sneakers are set to turn even more heads in the coming days.

The fair runs until June 1, so there’s still plenty of time to stop by and add to your to-do list.