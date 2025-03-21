KUCHING, March 21 — The incense Fire Dragon, a spectacular highlight of the annual Kuching Hokkien Association Hong San Si’s Seng Ong Kong Deity Birthday Celebration and Procession today, mesmerised thousands as it blazed through Wayang Street in a dazzling display of tradition and cultural heritage.

This year, the Fire Dragon, measuring an unprecedented 288 feet (87.78m) in length, set a new milestone as the longest ever featured in the event.

Lian Heng Wushu Association president, Master Ronny Chin, revealed that the team extended the dragon by 100 feet (30.48m) from last year’s 188-foot (57.3m) version in an ambitious bid to secure a place in the Malaysia Book of Records.

Meticulously crafted using bound grass, bamboo, and wire, the dragon boasts a sturdy yet flexible frame.

Its creation took 28 days, with a dedicated team of 18 to 20 craftsmen working tirelessly from morning until midnight.

“When lit, the burning joss sticks along its body create a fiery illusion, bringing the dragon to life as it weaves through the streets,” Chin told The Borneo Post when met prior to the procession.

When lit, the burning joss sticks along its body create a fiery illusion, bringing the dragon to life as it weaves through the streets, says Chin. — Picture by Chimon Upon

Rooted in centuries-old Chinese folklore, the fire dragon tradition originated as a ritual to ward off misfortune and sickness.

“According to legend, a village plagued by disease was advised in a dream to create a fire dragon, light incense on its body, and parade it through the streets.

“Miraculously, the illness subsided, and the practice has since been passed down through generations,” he said.

This year’s fire dragon procession covered 7km, with 39 performers carrying the dragon at any given time.

The weight of its head, approximately 50kg, required frequent rotations among the performers. Leading the fiery spectacle were 24 drummers, setting the rhythm for the grand procession.

The ritual began on March 17, followed by an eye-dotting ceremony on March 18, officiated by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian, Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, and Kuching Hokkien Association chairman Dato Richard Wee.

On March 20, participants performed the Fire Dragon Gold Coin ritual, during which 9,999 gold coins were distributed as symbols of prosperity and good fortune.

Chin puts joss sticks onto the Fire Dragon to welcome good fortune. — Picture by Chimon Upon

Since its inception in 2017, the Seng Ong Kong deity procession has grown significantly, drawing participants from across Sarawak, Peninsular Malaysia, and Singapore.

Last year, it made history by entering the Malaysia Book of Records with 6,800 participants, and organizers are optimistic about surpassing 10,000 this year.

“The response has been overwhelming. Many travel from afar just to witness and take part in this event,” Chin said, adding that over 10,000 event shirts had already been distributed.

For the Kuching Hokkien community, the Fire Dragon is more than just a mesmerising spectacle—it is a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, and an enduring cultural legacy that continues to burn brightly year after year. — The Borneo Post