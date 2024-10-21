KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Turkish Airlines released a fun video which both explained its pet-friendly policies as well as gave a look at the sights of Istanbul.

Instead of just doing a regular commercial, Turkish Airlines instead follows the (fictional) adventures of Michael the cat as it travels all the way to Turkey for another feline friend’s birthday.

Michael is truly living the life in the video, from enjoying business class to seeing the sights, with other cats also joining in the sightseeing, it’s entertaining.

At the end though, viewers are reminded that Turkish Airlines has (where available and depending on different countries’ pet travel policies) a dedicated pet check-in counter.

Travellers can make bookings online as well as information on how much it will cost to travel with their pets domestically in Turkey or overseas.

Turkish Airlines’ dedicated Traveling with Pets webpage also lists what pets are allowed in the cabin area and other regulations you might need to know before making a booking.

Watch the rather entertaining video below: