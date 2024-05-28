KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — After its recent tribute to Powerpuff Girls, accessories brand Carlo Rino is back to celebrate another childhood icon.

As an homage to the classic game Tetris, Carlo Rino has introduced the latest edition of its Tetro B Mon Collection.

This series reimagines contemporary fashion through the lens of childhood nostalgia, infusing every piece with a sense of spontaneity and joy.

Drawing inspiration from the beloved game, the Tetro B Mon Collection features vibrant hues, bold patterns and youthful silhouettes.

Advertisement

Tetro B Mon Double Bag features a tote and a block silhouette bag. — Picture courtesy of Carlo Rino

Step into the limelight with the Tetro B Mon Double Bag, featuring a tote and a block silhouette bag. It seamlessly blends sophistication with golden bead raffia ropes and golden button.

Add a dash of retro-cool to your ensemble with the Tetro B Mon Bucket Hat. Embroidered with geometric patterns, this wide-brimmed hat offers both sun protection and style.

Advertisement

The Tetro B Mon T-Shirt, crafted from cotton, ensures both comfort and style. You can complete the look with Tetro B Mon Socks, featuring bold patterns inspired by Tetris.

The Tetro B Mon Collection collection is available at all Carlo Rino stores and online.