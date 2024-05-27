KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — BMW Malaysia recently launched a trio of new Mini offerings for our market at the Malaysia Autoshow including the newly revamped Mini Cooper. However, only the petrol variant was launched during the event but fret not, the electric variant is also on its way to Malaysia.

This is based on what we stumbled upon at the Mini’s booth at the Malaysia Autoshow. Even though the all-new Mini Electric (officially called the Mini Cooper SE) was absent during BMW Malaysia’s grand launch last week, the price list at the booth did mention the model.

Mini Electric 2024 Malaysia estimated pricing, warranty

According to the price list at the booth, the Mini Cooper SE 2024 has an estimated price of RM199,000.

As a comparison, the existing Cooper SE is currently priced at RM193,834. It can also be obtained for slightly less at RM191,546 if you are willing to forego its head-up display (HUD).

The price list also said that the Cooper SE 2024 will be available in several colourways including Blazing Blue, Nanuq White, Chili Red II, Legend Grey, Sunny Side Yellow, Midnight Black II, British Racing Green, and Melting Silver. The document also noted that the EV has a Nightshade Blue interior.

The EV comes with a standard 2-year warranty alongside 5 years of free roadside assistance. Customers can opt for an extended warranty that would stretch the warranty to 4 years with unlimited mileage while there is also the optional 4-year / unlimited mileage service package.

The Mini extended warranty package can be obtained for RM4,100 while the service package is priced at RM2,200. Of course, you can choose to have them together for RM6,300.

Mini Cooper SE Electric. — SoyaCincau pic

Mini Electric 2024 Malaysia launch date

Officially, the launch date for the new Cooper SE in Malaysia has not yet been announced by Mini Malaysia. Based on our quick chat with some of the staff at the booth, the EV will most probably arrive here towards the end of the year.

Till that happens, you can only get the petrol version which costs much higher at an estimated price tag of RM280,000. If you are not willing to wait for the Cooper SE, the Mini Countryman SE All4 will be available in Malaysia as early as July and has an estimated price of RM260,000.

Mini Electric 2024 quick specs

The Cooper SE has been fitted with a 160kW (215hp) electric motor that also produces 330Nm of torque. It allows the compact EV to go from 0 to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds alongside a top speed of 180km/h.

Powered by a 54.2kWh battery pack, the Cooper SE has a WLTP-rated range of up to 402km. When it comes to charging, the EV supports DC fast charging of up to 95kW and takes less than 30 minutes to get its battery to go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent.

The interior of the Mini Cooper SE Electric. — SoyaCincau pic

In certain markets, the Mini Electric is also available as the Cooper E which has a less powerful 135kW (181hp) electric motor with 290Nm of torque. This variant also has a smaller capacity battery pack at 40.7kWh which resulted in a shorter WLTP-rated range of 305km.

Despite having a shorter range than its Cooper SE counterpart, it is still much better than the previous generation Cooper SE which maxes out at only 232km. Both the 2024 Cooper SE and E variants are equipped with an 11kW AC onboard charger as standard. — SoyaCincau