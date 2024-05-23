KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — One year after Neta made its way to Malaysia through the Neta V, the company has unveiled its second electric vehicle for our market, the Neta X. The electric SUV made its official Malaysian debut at the ongoing Malaysia Autoshow 2024 although the official launch will only take place towards the end of Q2 this year.

Neta X Malaysia estimate pricing, colourways

Even though it is not yet officially launched in Malaysia, the new electric SUV is already available for bookings in Malaysia. It can be obtained in three configurations including the 400 Comfort, 400 Luxury, and 500 Luxury.

Despite its unveiling at MAEPS Serdang today, the official price will only be revealed at the upcoming launch event that is going to take place at a later time. That being said, Intro Synergy has said that the price range would be from RM119,900 to RM139,900.

Customers can choose to obtain Neta X in Pearl White, Jet Black, Glacier Blue, Skye Grey, and Amber Brown. As for its interior, the electric SUV comes in either Black and Brown, depending on the variant.

Intro Synergy, the distributor of the Neta brand in Malaysia has announced a special double booking value offer for Malaysia Autoshow visitors. They also can choose to have their Neta X with either a free wall box home charger or 1 year of free charging at any ChargEV charging stations.

Neta X Malaysia quick specs

All Neta X variants for our market come with the same front-mounted 120kW (161hp) electric motor that also produces 210Nm of torque. According to Neta Malaysia’s official website, both variants can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in under 9.5 seconds and they have a top speed of more than 150km/h.

Similarly, they have also been equipped with the same 6.6kW onboard AC charger. The company did not mention the actual DC charging capability for each of these Neta X variants aside from the fact that they can go from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes.

The major difference between the Neta X 400 and 500 is their LFP battery capacities which also determines their range. Specifically, the 400 is equipped with a 52.49kWh battery which allows the variant to deliver a range of up to 401km while the 500 comes with a 64.14kWh battery that is good for a range of up to 501km.

That being said, the range figures mentioned above were based on the much more lenient NEDC standards. Neta Malaysia didn’t list the WLTP-rated range for any of these models but Neta Hong Kong did say that Neta X 500’s WLTP range is 401km.

The Neta X also comes with a 15.6-inch full HD display for its infotainment system which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor and supports Apple CarPlay. For the driver, there is also an 8.9-inch digital instrument cluster.

As for the storage space, Neta X offers 508 litres of boot space which can be expanded further to 1,388 litres by lowering its rear seats. However, this electric SUV does not come with a frunk though.

Unlike the Neta V, the Neta X has Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) as part of its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Powered by Horizon Robotics Journey 3 processor, other ADAS features that are also included within the EV are Forward Collison Warning (FCW), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), and Traffic Jam Assist (TSR).

Other than that, there is also the Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Emergency Lane Keep System (ELKS), Driver Monitoring System (DMS), and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR). Neta X has also been fitted with a 360-degree camera system and six airbags as standard. — SoyaCincau