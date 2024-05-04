KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The past month has seen a flurry of fashion and lifestyle activities in the Klang Valley.

From eyewear brand Gentle Monster’s third collaboration with pop star Jennie to Jay Chou’s appointment as La Mer brand ambassador, we have rounded up six noteworthy happenings.

The highly anticipated Jentle Salon collection has officially landed in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Gentle Monster

Gentle Monster

Advertisement

The highly anticipated Jentle Salon collection has officially landed in Malaysia.

The third collaboration between Gentle Monster and Blackpink’s Jennie is now available at The Exchange TRX store.

Customers can explore customisable eyewear range comprising eight different frame silhouettes and 11 charms that interpret Jennie’s favourites, including cabybaras and clouds.

Advertisement

Come July, there will be a Jentle Salon Pop-up at The Exchange TRX, where a towering unicorn and capybara adorned with hairpins await.

Together with a giant bunny and other cute creatures, these installations are poised to evoke sweet dreams and nostalgic sentiments.

For more details, visit here.

In his first campaign for the brand, Chou is seen with The Treatment Lotion. — Picture courtesy of La Mer

La Mer

La Mer has announced Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou as its latest brand ambassador. Known as the ‘King of Mandopop’, Chou's ability to reinvent himself continues to capture fans’ imagination.

In his first campaign for La Mer, Chou is seen with The Treatment Lotion, celebrating the rejuvenating power of youthful energy.

A serum-strength source of liquid energy packed with high potency of active ingredients, The Treatment Lotion charges skin cells to fuel youth from within.

“Jay is a celebrated singer, songwriter musician and actor who beautifully exudes the power of youthful energy, a key element of our La Mer skincare philosophy,” said La Mer global brand president Sandra Main.

For more details, visit here.

Building upon their two previous releases last year, Stüssy and Levi’s has introduced a new capsule for Spring 2024. — Picture courtesy of Stüssy & Levi’s

Stüssy and Levi’s

Building upon their two previous releases last year, Stüssy and Levi’s has introduced a new capsule for Spring 2024.

Taking inspiration from their home state, the California-based brands return with a four-piece range consisting of a leather jacket, crispy rinse trucker, matching jean and leather belt.

Crafted from white Italian leather, the jacket comes in cropped, boxy fit while the leather belt features embossed branding with black paint detailing.

The Crispy Rinse Trucker shares the same silhouette, slightly oversized and offered in a two-tone denim with contrast stitching.

Lastly, the Crispy Rinse Jean comes in a matching finish and is styled as a five-pocket pant.

This collection is only available at Levi’s Suria KLCC and online.

Customers are offered a personalised illustration with any purchase. — Picture courtesy of Braun Büffel

Braun Büffel

Mother's Day is a time to celebrate the special women in our lives who have supported us unconditionally.

In conjunction with this special day, Braun Büffel is offering customers a treat: A personalised illustration of you and your mum with any purchase at their stores.

Every weekend from now till May 12 between 12 and 5pm, visit Braun Büffel stores at Pavilion KL, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, One Utama, Sunway Pyramid and IOI City Putrajaya to capture this cherished moment.

For details, visit here.

Aberfeldy Single Malt Whisky is masterfully created from Scottish malted barley and longer fermentation time. — Picture courtesy of Aberfeldy

Aberfeldy

Renowned for its exquisite smoothness, Aberfeldy Single Malt Whisky is masterfully created from Scottish malted barley and longer fermentation time, making it the perfect drink to be enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

It is crafted by Stephanie MacLeod, the first woman to win International Whisky Competition’s coveted title of Master Blender of the Year for the fifth consecutive year, as of 2023.

Aberfeldy has a Single Malt Scotch whisky that can suit any palate, from the sweetness of the 12-year-old to the complexity of the 16-year-old and the indulgence of the 21-year-old.

In KL, the brand recently hosted an immersive tasting experience where guests indulged in the finest expressions of Aberfeldy Single Malt Whisky.

Aberfeldy is available at all Jaya Grocer outlets and on popular e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada.

For more details, visit here.

The Exchange TRX has launched a month-long celebration of food, drinks and entertainment. — Picture courtesy of The Exchange TRX

TRX Eats

For May, The Exchange TRX has launched TRX Eats, a month-long celebration of food, drinks and entertainment.

It promises a diverse culinary experience, featuring a range of international and local flavours to satisfy every palate.

Centred around Dining Terrace, expect a lively atmosphere filled with restaurants and cafes hosting live stations and workshops for guests to enjoy.

During the evening, guests can indulge in live music by DJ collective Saturday Selects, complemented by dance classes covering Latin, hip hop, disco and jazz.

Exclusive gifts, vouchers and promotions will be available for guests to redeem.

For more details, visit here.