KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — A missing cat was finally reunited with her family after she was accidentally mailed nearly 1,000km from Utah to California.

The tortoise-shell cat with big blue eyes called Galeana, disappeared from her home on April 10, said the owner, Carrie Clark in a post on Facebook.

Six days later Clark received a call from an Amazon staff informing her that they found a cat in her return package.

“She was mailed to California and trapped in a box and trailer for six days.

“Brandy, an Amazon worker, rescued her and took her to a vet where they scanned her for a microchip, and when they scanned her I was immediately notified via text.”

Clark said she and her husband immediately boarded a flight to California and brought back their kitty home.

“She miraculously survived without water and food for six days.

“Her bloodwork was completely normal and despite being much skinnier, she was completely unarmed.”