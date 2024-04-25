KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — With a focus on raw materials inspired by extensive travel across the globe, Thibaud Crivelli designed Maison Crivelli to be a living experience told through olfactory stories and sensory discoveries.

Now available in Malaysia via luxury beauty retailer Kens Apothecary, Maison Crivelli offers gender-free, ultra-sensorial scents.

Each fragrance conveys the sensations that Thibaud experienced when discovering raw materials off the beaten track, from hibiscus tea in a gemstone market to orange blossom on a walking safari.

To launch his latest scent Tubéreuse Astrale, Thibaud flew into KL for an event attended by local celebrities and media. He gave a keynote speech while guests discovered the product’s sensory delights.

The new scent is centered around the contrast between tuberose and velvety leather with hints of peach skin. — Picture courtesy of Kens Apothecary

According to Thibaud, Tubéreuse Astrale is centered around the contrast between tuberose and velvety leather with hints of peach skin.

“Tubéreuse Astrale echoes many childhood memories I had with my father, who was always passionate about astronomy.

“When the season was right — especially in summer — we would sometimes set off at night to observe the constellations through a telescope,” said Thibaud.

“More often than not, we headed for a vast plain not far from home. It was an isolated spot with no light pollution.

“Not far from us was a garden with many flowers, including tuberoses.

“This memory gave us the idea of working on a very luminous, sparkling tuberose, based on a milky, almost velvety accord of leather and musk,” added Thibaud.

“It was love at first smell when I met Thibaud for dinner two years ago. He was wearing Hibiscus Mahajad and the scent was so irresistible!” said Kens Apothecary founder Ken Lim.

“With the launch of Tubéreuse Astrale, I am certain this brand will achieve greater heights,” he added.

For celebrities who attended the launch, they were equally enthusiastic.

“I loved learning about the creative process and the stories embedded into each piece,” said actress-emcee Sarah Lian in her Instagram post.

“From microscopic visual art to unique blends of moments distilled into scents,” she added.

“I love the sweet tuberose scent with hints of spicy cinnamon. It smells so fresh and just perfect for summertime,” said model-entrepreneur Danielle Graham.

In Malaysia, Maison Crivelli is available at Kens Apothecary stores. For more details, visit here.