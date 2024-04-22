KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — During today’s KL Car-Free Morning, Smart Malaysia showcased the Smart #3 electric vehicle for the first time in Malaysia. It appears that Pro-Net could be launching the Smart #3 in our market very soon.

Smart #3 launching in Malaysia soon?

As shared on Smart Malaysia’s social media page, the Smart #3 was the first car during today’s KL Car Free Morning flag-off. Similar to the Smart #1 during its early preview, the upcoming EV model was partly camouflaged with stickers but it is very obvious that this is the Smart #3. Besides the upcoming EV model, there are three Smart #1 EVs during the event including the Smart #1 Brabus.

The Smart #3 is the second Smart electric vehicle model that’s co-developed by Mercedes-Benz and Geely. It is also developed on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, the same EV platform used by other brands in the group including Volvo, Polestar, Zeeker and Lotus.

Smart #3 is slightly longer than the Smart #1

The Smart #3 is a slightly longer vehicle than the Smart #1 with a wheelbase of 2,785mm (Smart #1: 2,750mm) and overall it is 4,440mm long (Smart #1: 4,270mm). While it is slightly wider at 1,844mm (Smart #1: 1,822mm), the Smart #3 is lower at 1,556mm (Smart #1: 1,636mm).

Similar to the Smart #1, the #3 also comes in different specs and configurations, including the top-of-the-line Brabus version with an AWD setup and larger 20″ wheels. The base “Pro” model comes with a smaller 49kWh LFP battery which boasts a WLTP-rated range of 325km and the Premium version with an NCM 66kWh battery can go further at 455km.

The Pro and Premium variants get a single motor driving the rear wheels which pushes 200kW (268hp) and 343Nm of torque. It can go from 0-100km/h in 5.8 seconds, up to a top speed of 180km/h.

Meanwhile, the Smart #3 Brabus gets a twin motor setup pushing 315kW (422hp) and 543Nm of torque. 0-100km/h takes just 3.7 seconds, up to a top speed of 180km/h.

Similar to the Smart #1, the higher-spec variants support 22kW of AC Charging and up to 150kW for DC charging. The base “Pro” model only supports a slower 7kW of AC charging and DC charging up to 130kW.

While Smart has retained its round and bubbly exterior design for the Smart #3, there are a couple of notable differences. The illuminated Smart logo has moved from the rear pillar to the front wheel arches and gets a more aggressive-looking wheel design.

On the inside, the seats are different too with a one-piece design for the front seats which now feature “Smart” logo at the back of the headrest. The dashboard has been revised with three circular aircon vents on the centre.

In terms of storage, the boot offers 370 litres of space and it can be expanded up to 1,160 litres with the rear seats folded. Meanwhile, there’s also a 15-litre frunk underneath the bonnet.

The Smart #1 in Malaysia is currently priced from RM189,000 for the base-spec Pro model and it goes all the way up to RM249,000 for the Brabus variant. Would you consider the Smart #3 over the Smart #1 if it costs RM20,000 to RM30,000 extra for the same variant? — SoyaCincau