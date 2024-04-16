HANOI, April 16 — Banh bot loc (Vietnamese tapioca dumpling), a specialty originating from the former imperial capital of Hue, has been selected as one of the world’s 35 tastiest dumplings by CNN, according to Vietnam news agency (VNA).

As introduced by CNN, Banh bot loc is Vietnamese pork and shrimp dumpling with wrappers made from tapioca flour.

When cooked, tapioca flour becomes clear, giving the dumpling its translucent appearance and the wrapper its chewy texture.

The tapioca dumplings are available across Vietnam in two major variations: wrapped in banana leaves and steamed, or boiled, it added.

Advertisement

Other dumplings on the list were Xiaolongbao (Chinese dumplings steamed in bamboo baskets), Siomay (Indonesian steamed fish dumpling), Hong Kong-style shrimp wonton, kartoffelknoedel potato dumplings in Germany and Japanese gyoza. — Bernama-VNA