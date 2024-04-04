PETALING JAYA, March 4 — Japanese haircare brand Fiole made its presence felt in the Malaysian market with a dynamic showcase.

Titled Emerge Tokyo: The Blooming Hues, the hair fashion show was recently held at PJPAC, 1 Utama.

A celebration of creativity, culture and style, it saw a fusion of Japanese flair with talented hairstylists representing top local salons.

It also marked a significant milestone as it was the first-ever hair show in Malaysia by Fiole, which launched here two years ago.

“We have been eager for everyone to witness these multi-talented hairstylists in action and the impact they bring,” said R Beaute CEO Roy Kow.

He added that the local hair industry needs to organise more events to encourage skill development.

“The platform and opportunity to show their talent in hair colouring is scarce, hence we are organising this event for their benefit,” added Kow.

Kow also welcomed Fiole Japan Vice President Hiroshi Takigawa, general manager Tsuyoshi Akimoto and chief instructor Fumiaki Numazawa to the event.

Also involved were social media celebrity Morito Toshiki and Jun of Lala Hair Design, a Japanese hairstylist based in KL.

The highlight was a hair colouring competition; the two main winners received an educational trip to the brand headquarters in Japan.

Winners of the hair colouring competition. The champion was Henry Choong (centre). — Picture courtesy of R Beaute

The champion was Henry Choong from Sumyee Hair and Beauty in Perak while runner up was Sky Lok from Sky Hair Gallery in Johor.

Both will be flown to Tokyo in April, courtesy of R Beaute, the father company of Fiole Malaysia.

The second runner-up, Melvin Lee of Jian Hair Space in Bukit Jalil won RM500 worth of Fiole products.

The event featured Doubleback as wardrobe sponsor with SeaMaster and Sub Beauty as honorary sponsors.

A drum performance by Wadaiko Syo at the ‘Emerge Tokyo’-themed event. — Picture courtesy of R Beaute

There were also performances from singer Ryota, drummers Wadaiko Syo and traditional dancers HANA.

For more details, visit http://www.rbeaute.com.my