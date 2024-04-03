KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — It has been a busy period for fashion and lifestyle events in Kuala Lumpur.

From MCM’s star-studded launch of its new collection to Diptyque’s Parisian café-inspired candles, there were plenty of activities to keep fashionistas busy.

Here are six noteworthy events.

Handbags from MCM. Its new collection features ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories. — Picture courtesy of Melium

Advertisement

MCM

For its Spring Summer collection featuring the new Lauretos monogram, MCM invited local celebrities to its Pavilion KL store.

Familiar faces spotted at the event were DOLLA, Ismail Izzani, Yaya Zahir, Lucas Lau and Sam Wong.

Advertisement

The collection features ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories as well as new designs in footwear. The emphasis is on movement and blurring the line between leisure and workwear.

Collection highlights include Visetos Diamond Tote, small Aren Shouler Bag, medium Starck Tennis Backpack, Tennis sling bag and small Ella Boston Bag in Lauretos.

It’s all about a look from head to toe, with a range of footwear such as the Visetos Trainers and the new Laurel Flats.

For more details, visit here.

The French luxury brand has introduced a limited edition of gourmet candles created with Café Verlet in Paris. — Picture courtesy of Diptyque

Diptyque

French luxury brand Diptyque has introduced a limited edition of gourmet candles created with Café Verlet, the oldest purveyor of coffees in Paris.

Inspired by the flavours of Café Verlet — Café (Coffee), Chantilly (Whipped Cream), Biscuit (Biscuit) and Fruits Confits (Candied Fruits) — these creations offer a unique olfactory experience.

Illustrated by British artist Clym Evernden, the candles capture the essence of a Parisian café.

In Malaysia, this collection is available at Diptyque and Kens Apothecary stores. For details, visit here.

Actress Daniella Sya is featured in ALDO’s ‘Everyone’s Invited’ campaign. — Picture courtesy of ALDO

ALDO

Accessories brand ALDO has launched its annual Ramadan 2024 Collection campaign.

Titled Everyone’s Invited, this year's initiative celebrates the joy of coming together, placing inclusivity and the confidence to embrace one's identity at the forefront.

Featuring statement pieces and jewel finishes adorning footwear and handbags, the collection highlights the brand’s innovative Pillow Walk technology.

Its campaign also boasts a line-up of celebrities such as Nadia Brian, Daniella Sya, Nia Atasha, Mia Sara Shauki, Mia Lateefa, The Sara Sisters, Fiza Thomas and Zulvanny.

For more details, visit here.

Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park was one of the recently-opened hotels. — Picture courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Global hospitality company IHG Hotels & Resorts has reached 1,012 open hotels in Asia Pacific, accelerating its growth across the region.

Stand-out openings include Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Vignette Collection, voco hotels and Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts.

“To hit 1,000 open hotels in Asia Pacific - including more than 700 in Greater China - is a fantastic achievement for IHG in one of the most dynamic regions in the world,” said Rajit Sukumaran, the company’s SVP & Managing Director, East Asia & Pacific.

“We know that people have a fundamental desire to travel and meet in person and, whether it’s for leisure or business, we’re there for them and offer a wonderful selection of hotel brands and experiences for all types of travel,” he added.

The beef set includes appetisers, followed by the main course and delectable sides. — Picture courtesy of Maria’s SteakCafe

Maria’s SteakCafe

To ignite the spirit of Ramadan and Raya, Maria's SteakCafe has curated seasonal offerings blending traditional and modern dishes.

The communal concept menu showcases a three-tier spread. Each tier is topped with Maria’s signature appetiser, followed by the main course and delectable sides.

The meal begins with dates and a Rose & Lychee mocktail. The set is available in beef and non-beef options, with portions suitable for two or four people.

For the set serving four, two main meat courses are offered: Argentinian Striploin and NZ Lamb Cutlets in the beef set. Meanwhile, the non-beef set offers Grilled Salmon and N.Z Lamb Cutlets.

This menu is available till May 7. For more details, visit here.

The décor and menu are inspired by bounties of the sea. — Picture courtesy of Oversea Seafood

Oversea Seafood

Famous for its authentic Chinese cuisine, Oversea Group of Restaurants aims to make a splash with the new Oversea Seafood.

It offers pork-free seafood crafted by master chefs and delivered fresh through conveyor belt technology, ensuring a seamless 'From Tank to Table' experience.

Boasting 28 private rooms in different uniquely designed settings, its décor and menu are inspired by bounties of the sea.

From live fish and lobster to oysters and abalone, each dish is prepared with expertise and passion.

Oversea Seafood is located at Jalan Tun Razak, KL. For more details, visit here.