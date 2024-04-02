APRIL 2 — The first-ever Shake Shack outlet in Malaysia is finally ready to welcome customers later this month. The opening date of the Shake Shack at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur was revealed through Shake Shack Malaysia’s Facebook and Instagram pages earlier today.

Better late than never

It is certainly a long time coming for Shake Shack Malaysia. In January 2022, Shake Shack announced that its first outlet in Malaysia would open sometime in 2023.

The announcement also revealed that the responsibility to expand Shake Shack’s reach into Malaysia falls under its licensee, SPC Group. At that time, the South Korean food and beverage company has already opened 28 Shacks in Korea and Singapore since 2018.

Shake Shack The Exchange TRX, as captured in late March 2024.

Things then went rather quiet until last October when the burger joint finally revealed that the first Shake Shack in Malaysia will be opened at The Exchange TRX. Fast forward to early this year, we then learned that the restaurant is located at TRX City Park right next to the upcoming Apple Store TRX.

It is unclear whether SPC is still sticking to the original rollout plan but the company has previously said that it is planning to open 10 Shake Shack outlets in Malaysia by 2031.

As for the opening day, Shake Shack Malaysia said the new outlet at The Exchange TRX will be launched on 10 April at 7:00 PM. Yup, right on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

To celebrate the opening, the burger joint will be giving away a set of exclusive merchandise for the first guest in line. In addition to that, other early birds will also receive a Malaysia-exclusive tote bag. — soyacincau