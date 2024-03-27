WASHINGTON, March 27 — The US is seriously considering the idea of one day setting up some form of rail network on the Moon. The aim would be to rapidly link different bases or operating sites.

The US Department of Defence’s Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa) has commissioned Northrop Grumman Corporation to develop a lunar rail network concept. The idea would be to be able to transport people, equipment and various resources from different sites, for the benefit of both US teams and their international partners.

The feasibility study now to be carried out by Northrop Grumman will define the resources needed to build such a network. For example, it will be necessary to draw up a list of foreseeable risks in terms of costs, technology and logistics. The study will also need to identify the prototype machines and the type of architecture to be developed if such a lunar rail system is ever to be fully operational. Finally, it will be necessary to explore how to set up this system, ie, prepare the ground, align the tracks, assemble and finish the whole network, via robotics in particular. Indeed, it will be necessary to determine the extent to which human presence will be required alongside these robots, both to build and maintain such infrastructure.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the aim is to devise a transport system designed to link the various areas of activity, reliably, safely and quickly. This lunar “train” could one day replace the traditional rovers for long-distance journeys.

For the moment, this project is only at the concept stage, and no funding has yet been earmarked. Initially scheduled for 2025, Nasa’s Artemis III mission will be slightly delayed, due to various hardware issues. As such, the crew of the next lunar mission is not expected to take off until 2027 or 2028. — ETX Studio

Advertisement