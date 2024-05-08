KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Nine-year-old Ayra Medina Fizrullah is no less than a superhero herself for battling a stage four neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that develops in nerve tissues.

The young girl had always harboured a dream of seeing herself as a mermaid princess.

And, now she has become the 1000th child to have her wish granted by Make-A-Wish Malaysia.

To mark the milestone, Make-A-Wish Malaysia is partnering with Sunway Malls and Theme Parks to host the Pearl of Hope: A Royal Celebration and realise Ayra’s dreams.

Advertisement

The Pearl of Hope: A Royal Celebration event will take place at Sunway Lagoon on May 19 from 9.30am to 12.00pm.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a series of curated underwater-themed activities and witness a special Mermaid Coronation for Ayra.

Ayra is the 1000th child to have her wish granted by Make-A-Wish Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Make-A-Wish Malaysia

Advertisement

“Our mission at Make-A-Wish Malaysia has always been to bring renewed hope, strength and encouragement to every child and family we serve through our wishes.

“The wishes granted would not have been possible without the support of our donors, partners and community,” Make-A-Wish Malaysia chief executive officer Irene Tan said.

Make-A-Wish Malaysia is a non-profit organisation dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of children aged 3 to 18 years old with critical illnesses.

The organisation traces its roots back to 1980 in Arizona when seven-year-old Chris Greicius, battling leukemia, wished to become a police officer to protect and save lives.

Since then, Make-A-Wish has granted over 500,000 wishes worldwide, serving critically ill children in nearly 50 countries across five continents, including Malaysia.

Members of the public can join the event by downloading the Make-A-Wish app on Apple or Google Pay and subscribe to the Make-A-Wish Malaysia newsletter, starting May 7.

Tickets will be limited to one adult and child aged 18 and below for every app user, while stocks last.



