KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — In Taiwan, luxury fashion brand Shiatzy Chen is celebrated for its ‘neo-Chinese chic’, combining the aesthetics of Chinese clothing and handicraft with Western styles.

Founded in 1978 by Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia and her husband Wang Yuan-Hong, Shiatzy Chen has since expanded all over the world, including a store at The Starhill in KL.

Wang, the woman behind the brand, founded Shiatzy Chen in 1978 with her husband. — Picture courtesy of Shiatzy Chen

For its Spring/Summer collection showcased in Paris late last year, the brand chose the theme Mirage.

“When looking for inspiration, I became fascinated by Eastern legends and myths, particularly the dragon,” said Wang.

“Noteworthy is the incorporation of dragon patterns on each ensemble during the runway show, creating a layered and harmonious mirage,” she told Malay Mail via email.

Wang also decided to collaborate with Italian-Brazilian artist Daniela Busarello for the Spring/Summer collection.

“Collaborating with artists has always been a highly anticipated project for us and it made me realise that art is a universal language that transcends boundaries.

“Through the mediums of textiles and paintings, we each sketched our own imaginings of the dragon, weaving them into threads of silk.”

Models in the brand’s Spring/Summer collection, showcased in Paris. — Pictures courtesy of Shiatzy Chen

According to Wang, they utilised hemp sourced from an art farm in France, creating 15 sets of hemp clothing for both men and women.

“By employing embroidery techniques, Daniela’s artwork was vividly brought to life on the canvas of our garments,” said Wang.

From couture to cuisine

Not content with just fashion, the Wangs opened a restaurant in Taipei.

Called Cha Cha The Cuisine, the Michelin-selected eatery is located in Da’an District.

An interior shot of Cha Cha The Cuisine.— Picture courtesy of Shiatzy Chen

“The vision is to expand the culture of dining through various forms and across different cultures, fostering growth and continuity in the realm of culinary,” said Wang.

Asked to pick her favourite dish at the restaurant, Wang said: “Actually, every dish has left a lasting impression on me, making it difficult to choose a favourite.

“I believe it's because Chef Louis and pastry chef Miranda possess profound culinary skills, allowing them to seamlessly blend Chinese and French cuisines.”

What’s ahead

This being the Year of the Dragon, it is greeted by Wang with much enthusiasm.

“In Eastern culture, the dragon symbolises courage, wisdom and nobility, traits that deeply resonated with me.

“To celebrate this, Shiatzy Chen's limited-edition cotton-padded coats are themed around the dragon,” she said.

Shiatzy Chen has unveiled a series of 15 dragon-themed cotton-padded coats including designs for men, women and children.

This fusion of mythology and modern design has become the brand's hallmark, embodying bridge between tradition and contemporary fashion.

In Malaysia, Shiatzy Chen is located in The Starhill, situated in the heart of Bukit Bintang.

What does Wang think of the market here when it comes to high end designer wear?

“Through our sales analysis at the Starhill store, we found that the customer demographic for Shiatzy Chen in the Malaysian market tends to be younger.

“This aligns with the brand's desire to move towards the next generation.

“This discovery fuels our anticipation and planning for the future development of Shiatzy Chen in Malaysia,” she concluded.

