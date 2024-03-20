KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The country’s performing arts community is gearing up for the 19th edition of the BOH Cameronian Arts Awards (BCAA) that celebrates outstanding performances in dance, music, theatre and musical theatre.

Themed Pentas Kehidupan: Meneroka Tanpa Batasan, the BCAA awards will be presented across 37 sub-categories this year, including Best Actor/Performer in a Leading Role, Best Costume, Styling and Make-up as well as Best Production Values.

Held since 2002, the BCAA is organised by Kakiseni in partnership with Boh Plantations to recognise, reward and raise the bar of excellence for Malaysian performing arts practitioners.

Music, dance, theatre and musical theatre shows that are professionally produced, performed live and staged in the Klang Valley are considered for BCAA.

This year, 74 productions were evaluated and the shortlisted nominees were recently announced at the Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre (PJPAC) in 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

BOH Plantations chief executive officer Jason Foo regarded this year’s BCAA as a special occasion since it coincides with the company’s 95th anniversary.

“In retrospect, I see that there is much in common between perfecting the craftsmanship of tea and advancing the performing arts industry.

“Both require an unrelenting spirit with a strong sense of passion, dedication and commitment to master our respective crafts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kakiseni president Low Ngai Yuen said the judging formats and methodologies will be tweaked and updated for next year’s edition so that the BCAA remains relevant and responsive to the country’s ever-evolving performing arts scene.

“As we witness changes that are taking place, the way we view excellence is also evolving.

“The BCAA embraces this evolution, ensuring that innovation and adaptability are valued alongside tradition and mastery,” she said.

The BCAA award ceremony is slated to take place on May 5.

The complete list of nominees can be viewed here.