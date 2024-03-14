From glitter to ‘skinimalism’, here are five must-have trends from beauty retailer Sephora

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Beauty retailer Sephora has made a name for itself all over the world, offering hundreds of brands in-store including its own Sephora Collection label.

Recently, it brought back ‘House of Sephora’ which offers first access to the season’s trends through new products, interaction with brand founders and education with experts behind the scenes.

Held at Sentul Depot in KL, it presented a curation of the latest beauty innovations through five different trend zones: Glitter, Gloss & Glam, Skinimalism Is In, Treat Your Tresses, Scented Body Rituals and Effortless Suncare.

You can add a touch of glitter with Dear Dahlia Sheer Dew Lipstick. — Picture courtesy of Dear Dahlia

Trend 1: Glitter, gloss & glam

High shine makes a comeback on runways and social media feeds.

This trend comes to life with a variety of glittery eyeshadows and glossy lip finishes, focusing on makeup looks with an extra touch of fancy glamour.

You can add a touch of glitter with Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Shimmer Glass Plump or Dear Dahlia Sheer Dew Lipstick.

Start practicing 'skinimalism' with Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops. — Picture courtesy of Glow Recipe

Trend 2: Skinimalism is in

Good news for those who prefer a hassle-free skincare routine — less is more when it comes to skincare this season.

Otherwise known as ‘skinimalism’, this trend is all about championing a sustainable skincare routine with fewer but better-quality formulations specially tailored to your skin concerns.

Start practising skinimalism with Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops or Dr Dennis Gross DermInfusions Plump + Repair Lip Treatment.

You can treat your tresses to Aromatica Rosemary 3-in-1 Hair Treatment. — Picture courtesy of Aromatica

Trend 3: Treat your tresses

Discover the importance of a consistent hair nourishment routine through targeted hair health treatments and witness your crowning glory transform into its healthiest version.

You can try Aromatica Rosemary 3-in-1 Hair Treatment or Virtue Labs Colorkick Illuminating Mask.

For scented body ritual, you can try Salt & Stone Black Rose & Oud Hand Cream. — Picture courtesy of Salt & Stone

Trend 4: Scented body rituals

Body care rituals need not be mundane with body care products that allow you to indulge in an array of uplifting scents while nourishing your skin at the same time.

Uncover the unique benefits associated with different notes of floral, woody and amber as you find your balance in mood-lifting scents.

For scented body ritual, you can try Salt & Stone Black Rose & Oud Hand Cream or Sol De Janeiro Delicia Drench Body Butter.

As suncare, you can try Supergoop! Protec(tint) Daily SPF Tint SPF. — Picture courtesy of Supergoop!

Trend 5: Effortless suncare

With various suncare formulations to choose from, daily suncare protection has now become effortless.

Catering to various skin types and skin tones, the expansion of the suncare category has made sun protection fun without the hassle of sticky finishes.

You can try Supergoop! Protec(tint) Daily SPF Tint SPF or Nudestix NUDESCREEN Blush Tint SPF 30.