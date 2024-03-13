KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — American jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. has entered The Exchange TRX with a new store featuring its latest design concept.

The opening party was graced by popular Thai actor Win Metawin, who is the brand’s house ambassador in Thailand. He wore Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on the Rock brooch and Tiffany lock pendant to the event.

Metawin, 25, arrived to loud cheers from his fans, many of whom waited for hours just to catch a glimpse of him. He was greeted by Tiffany & Co. South Asia Pacific president Libby Amelia and Tiffany & Co. Malaysia retail director Cesarine Lim.

“So honoured to celebrate with Tiffany & Co. It’s such a special night,” the Enigma star posted on Instagram.

Joining Metawin were local celebrities Marion Caunter, Meerqeen, Scha Alyahya and Jane Lau.

The new Tiffany & Co. store features a one-of-a-kind façade designed by legendary architect Peter Marino.

With hammered panels, this design choice blends artistry and craftsmanship, adding a unique texture and elegance to the store’s exterior.

The new location marks the first of three Tiffany & Co. stores within the region to feature designs by Peter Marino Architect.

Interior shot of the new flagship store located at The Exchange TRX. — Picture courtesy of Tiffany & Co

Upon entering, guests will be able to spot bespoke fresco walls that are featured throughout the interiors. The intricate design of each individual panel ensures that every wall within the store boasts a distinctive aesthetic.

Adorned with gold stripes inspired by New York city skyline, the choice of gold pays homage to Tiffany’s Art Deco heritage. The gold fresco design can also be found on the paravents of the store windows, which serve as a complement to the silver hammered façade.

Visitors can also explore the worlds of Tiffany High Jewellery, Love and Engagement, Icons and Home & Accessories.

Artworks recreated from vintage advertisements using CGI are showcased throughout the store, featuring the Love and Engagement range. They are set against a jacquard fabric backdrop designed by Marino and made by Rubelli.

The store includes two uniquely designed private enclaves that ensure an intimate shopping experience for clients.

The first boasts an artwork by German artist Caspar Jansen. In the neighbouring salon, a soft orchid mural spans across the entirety of the space using a graphic created by acclaimed photographer Jason Schmidt.