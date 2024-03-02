KUALA TERENGGANU, March 2 — A total of 152 young dancers from the Tunas Kumpulan Pemuzik and Penari Tetap Negeri Terengganu (Suktra) set a new record today in the Malaysian Book of Records (MBOR) for the category of Most Students in a Malay Gamelan Dance.

Terengganu Tourism Department director Ahmad Ridzwan Abd Rahman said the students, aged eight to 12, were from 13 selected schools in the state performed an eight-minute dance titled ‘Ketam Renjong’.

Dancers from the Tunas Kumpulan Pemuzik and Penari Tetap Negeri Terengganu are seen during their performance at Dewan Konvensyen Taman Tamadun Islam in Kuala Terengganu March 2, 2024. — Bernama pic

The students were guided by about 18 coaches from the Terengganu Tourism Department and had started the training a year ago, he added.

“We have more than 300 young dancers in over 20 schools. With this record in MBOR, we want to ensure that the art of Malay gamelan music and dance does not die out but continues to thrive at a national and global level,” he told reporters today.

Ahmad Ridzwan received the MBOR certificate from representative Nazrul Hafizi. The event was also attended by State Secretary Datuk Seri Tengku Farok Hussin Tengku Abdul Jalil. — Bernama

