KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — A year after being named the oldest dog, the Guinness World Records (GWR) has stripped Bobi of the title following a review.

GWR director of records Mark McKinley said they had no conclusive evidence to prove Bobi’s date of birth.

“Without any conclusive evidence available to us right now, we simply can’t retain Bobi as the record holder and honestly claim to maintain the high standards we set ourselves,” he said in a statement, adding that the canine’s owner had been informed of the findings.

The review was undertaken following concerns raised by veterinarians and other experts, and the findings of investigations conducted by the media.

“We of course require evidence for all Guinness World Records titles we monitor, often a minimum of two statements from witnesses and subject experts alongside pictures, video and where appropriate we will also assess data provided by technology relevant to the achievement.”

“This might be GPS data for a journey record, timing-gate data for a speed record, or where available; microchip data to prove the age of a pet.”

Central to Bobi’s evidence was microchip data sourced from the Portuguese government database, the SIAC, that showed dogs chipped in 2022 did not require proof of age for dogs born before 2008.

“With the additional veterinary statement provided as evidence for Bobi’s age also citing this microchip data, we’re left with no conclusive evidence which can definitively prove Bobi’s date of birth,” he said.

Bobi, said to have been born on May 11, 1992, passed away in October last year reportedly at the age of 31.

He was a guard dog who lived on a farm in the village of Conqueiros in Portugal with his owner until his death, reported AP.