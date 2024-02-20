KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Shopee today launched its Ramadan Bersama Shopee campaign, with the aim of becoming the ultimate destination for consumers seeking Ramadan essentials.

The campaign, which runs until March 18, features offers such as Free Shipping with no minimum spend required, Super Seringgit Ramadan Deals, “Ganjaran Ekstra 2 Hari” for civil servants and up to 70 per cent discount vouchers on Shopee Live.

“The Super Seringgit Ramadan Deals feature handpicked items priced at an astonishing RM1 daily at 12pm. From exclusive designer Baju Raya by renowned names like Jovian and Zoffya, to traditional delights and modern gadgets, our deals offer unparalleled value and savings, ensuring that your Ramadan preparations are both delightful and economical,” Shopee said in a statement.

During the campaign period, consumers also stand a chance to win a living room makeover worth RM10,000 for Aidilfitri.

“Until March 3, every purchase of RM30 or more on Home & Living products on Shopee gives you a chance to enter. Simply fill up the form and a photo of your current living room and spend RM30 on Home & Living products on Shopee to participate,” it said.

Shoppers are also invited to join the Ramadan Quiz at 12pm and 3pm on February 25 to answer Ramadan-related topics and stand a chance to win Shopee Coins and vouchers.

“From February 26, embark on our Ramadan Voucher Hunt, where you can crack codes or solve puzzles to reveal exclusive vouchers for discounts, free shipping and other special deals by completing daily challenges,” it said.

In an effort to support vulnerable communities, Shopee is also organising the Making a Difference: #ShopeeGivesBack for Ramadan in collaboration with Mydin starting in March.

Users can participate by purchasing bundle goods through #ShopeeGivesBack’s official store on Shopee Mall, providing daily food essentials for those in need.

Meanwhile, through the Engaging Ramadan Shows with Shopee Live, viewers can enjoy “Tazkirah Shopee”, streaming thrice weekly, “Mari Mengaji” offering biweekly reflections on Quranic recitation, and “Menu Iftar Shopee” featuring unique meal preparations crafted by renowned chefs, streaming thrice weekly.

Consumers can also look for additional deals during the 5AM Sahur Specials & 10PM Moreh Specials starting March 12. — Bernama