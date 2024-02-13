KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — A stellar lineup of local and regional musicians and artistes will grace the stage for the upcoming Back to the Blues urban arts and music festival scheduled for February 24.

The festival that fuses large-scale live art sessions with musical performances will take place on the greens of KLPAC, Kuala Lumpur, promising to be one of the biggest jam sessions of the year.

The Blues Gang, the legendary local band formed in 1973, will be performing together with other blues maestros such as Muzza, Gerard Singh and Nifael Band featuring Md Nor Hendrix.

Some of the best talents from the region will be there too, including Gugun Blues Shelter from Indonesia and award-winning blues guitar legend Dom Turner from Australia and harmonica master Al Terry.

Other acts include five-piece world music band Bourbon Lassi, Ananth Kumar & The Tone Conspirators, Blister as well as Christian & The Groovy Theory.

Organised by Parallax Dimension Studios in collaboration with Lucian Perera Productions and supported by the Ministry of Communications and My Creative Ventures, the music festival is also a celebration of the arts and will be premiering a never-before released documentary on the iconic Blues Gang in addition to film screenings.

“Apart from the music, we as creative professionals believe in bringing all art forms together,” said creative director Sashmar Omar.

“We’re going to have local homegrown artists translate what they see, what they hear and express what they feel into creating beautiful artworks at the festival.”

Other activities include art exhibitions, music and arts workshops as well as a wide range of kids’ activities by non-profit organisation Ibu and Lighthouse Preschool.

Tickets are on sale here.

Tickets are priced at RM88 (student) and RM158 (normal). Entry is free for children under 12.